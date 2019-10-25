The following people were indicted Tuesday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Charles B. Johnson, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree domestic violence assault, a Class B felony; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; third-degree criminal trespassing; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Kristen Marie Hensley, 33, and Jeremy F. Wilson, 34, both of Frankfort, four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, a Class C felony; four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; four counts of failure to report child dependency, neglect or abuse first-offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of parent or custodian to send child to school first or second offense.
- Melvin Erick Rivera, 20, of Florence, two counts of third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, a Class D felony, and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Cory Edward Hay, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery, both Class B felonies.
- Aubrey Parker, 22, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony.
- Ricky R. Maupin, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; seven counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony; two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; and 11 counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Christie Baker, 37, of Frankfort, theft of identity of another without consent, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, both Class D felonies, and three counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.