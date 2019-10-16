The following people were indicted in Franklin County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
• Joshua Douglas, 22, of Frankfort, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, a Class D felony; two counts of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Desmond Elijah Bellomy, 20, of Lexington, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and speeding 17 mph over speed limit, instructional permit violations and failure to wear a seat belt, all violations.
• Bobby J. Sizemore, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal abuse (child under 12), a Class C felony.
• Bethany F. Sizemore, 21, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal abuse (child under 12), a Class C felony.
• James F. Gaines, 53, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree assault, a Class B felony; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (0.08 aggravator), first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Diyon Q. Mapp, 18, of Frankfort, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, both Class B felonies, and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony.
• Jacorian Williams, 19, of Frankfort, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, Class B felonies.
• Bailey Hazlett, 18, of Frankfort, first-degree complicity to robbery, a Class B felony.
• Markale L. Marks, 21, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Anthony R. Brandenburg, 43, of Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Diego R. Nevarez, 20, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.