Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Jasmine Nicole Jacobson, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription