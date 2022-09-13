Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Joshua Martin Overton, 45, of Clarksville, Tennessee, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), theft of motor vehicle registration plate, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000) and first-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; reckless driving, disregarding stop sign and speeding 26 mph over limit, all violations.

