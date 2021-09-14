Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Gary D. Jones, 60, of Frankfort, enhanced cultivation in marijuana (five or more plants), first offense, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), second or greater offense, third-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units Diazepam), second or greater offense, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, all Class C felonies; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all Class D felonies; and 15 counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Sheree L. Jones, 65, of Frankfort, enhanced cultivation in marijuana (five or more plants), first offense, a Class C felony.

Bonnie Russell, 34, of Bagdad, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property (more than $500 but less than $1,000) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), all Class A misdemeanors; license to be in possession and operating a motor vehicle with an expired operators license, both Class B misdemeanors; and no tail lamps, a violation.

Justin M. Sams, 35, of Bagdad, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property (more than $500 but less than $1,000) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), all Class A misdemeanors; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

