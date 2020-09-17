Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

A Franklin Circuit Court grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:

• Carl E. Woodrum, 49, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property under $500, Class A misdemeanors; illegal possession of a legend drug, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and failure to maintain insurance, Class B misdemeanors; instructional permit violation and failure to or improper signal, violations.

• Regina A. Reynolds, 61, no address given, failure to comply with sex offender registration, a Class D felony.

Crystal Markland, 38, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), Class D felonies; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; attempted third-degree escape, a Class B misdemeanor.

• Brandon Hilborn, 29, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony.

Shelby Weber, 25, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor.

Steven A. Moore, 29, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking over $500, a Class D felony; third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation.

• Michael Clardy Johnson, 38, of Frankfort, trafficking in marijuana over five pounds (Johnson and Bishop), a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Alonzo Scott, 44, of Frankfort, trafficking in marijuana more than five pounds, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Richard Leslie Bishop, 58, of Orchard Lake, Michigan, trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Robert E. Holcomb, 45, of Shelbyville, theft of identity of another, a Class D felony; driving on a suspended operator’s license and failure to maintain insurance, Class B misdemeanors; failure to wear seat belt, speeding 17+ mph, no or expired registration plate and failure to produce insurance card, violations; and first-degree persistent felony offender. 

