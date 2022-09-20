Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Lee Bradley Rarden, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all Class D felonies; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; improper equipment, a violation; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription