The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Nathan F. Gamble, 32, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies.

Billy S. Perkins II, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.

Mark Anthony Lewis, 42, of Louisville, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Dwayne I. Maupin, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure to or improper signal, a violation.

Kaylie M. Freeman, 19, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony, and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 but less than 120 dosage units Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor, all Class A misdemeanors.

Dylan S. Tincher, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony, and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 but less than 120 dosage units Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor, all Class A misdemeanors.

Jana Ervin, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Terrence Smith, 38, of Louisville, first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Taleia Means, 32, of Louisville, first-degree robbery, a Class B felony; theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000), a Class D felony; second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tomaz I. Donaldson, 21, of Frankfort, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), first offense, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), first offense, all Class D felonies.

Tommy L. Gray, 19, of Frankfort, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 lbs), first offense, a Class C felony.

James Williams, 56, of Frankfort, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony; two counts of illegal take/pursue (deer or wild turkey), a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Scott T. Crawford, 47, of Shelbyville, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; second-degree assault, a Class C felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tony Bullock, 49, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Lexus Guidry, 29, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

