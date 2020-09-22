Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

A Franklin Circuit Court grand jury returned the following indictments Tuesday:

• James Purvis, 52, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Daniel Anderson, 35, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Charlotte M. Smith, 54, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

David A. West, 32, of Wilmore, possession of stolen mail, a Class D felony, and driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor.

Felicia M. Goldsberry, 30, of Wilmore, possession of stolen mail, a Class D felony.

• Chase Hedger, 36, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class C felony.

Elizabeth Young, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), a Class D felony; second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

