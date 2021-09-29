Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Mercedes K. Carrier, 22, of Frankfort, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and three counts of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), all Class D felonies; three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.

K’ori O. Terry, 21, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Carcellius Favron, 27, of Georgetown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Delano Washington, 27, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony, and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor.

Dwayne Douglas, 21, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.

Michael Cole, 43, of Frankfort, three counts of driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, third or greater offense, a Class D felony; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Serena Jasso, 22, of Frankfort, two counts of criminal attempt murder, a Class B felony.

Sara J. Wallace, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

