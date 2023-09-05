Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Dustin A. Brinegar, 21, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim younger than 16), first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, all Class B felonies; first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; and three counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and three counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (older than 12 but younger than 18), first offense, all Class D felonies.

