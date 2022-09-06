Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

James Demarcus Cortez Kennedy, 24, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class C felony; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and one headlight, a violation.

