The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Catrina Davis, 23, of Paris, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Shawn D. Lewis, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Nicholas Wesley Knapp, 29, of Louisville, two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class C felony.

Kaylie Freeman, 19, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; and illegal possession of a legend drug, a Class B misdemeanor.

Dylan S. Tincher, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Kirsten Quinn, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

Nathan Bowman, 37, of Erlanger, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, both Class C felonies.

Daniel Joseph King, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal attempt assault, a Class C felony.

Ashley M. Franklin, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; tampering with prisoner monitoring device, a Class D felony; two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), a Class B misdemeanor.

Willard R. Wentworth, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Patrick Tippery, 37, of Louisville, first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, both Class C felonies, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.

Bradley Hyden, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Buprenorphine), both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Travis Wayne Johnson, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor.

Patrick L. Butts, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; license to be in possession, a Class B misdemeanor; and one headlight and no registration receipt, both violations.

