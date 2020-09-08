Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

A Franklin Circuit Court grand jury returned the following indictments Tuesday:

• Hollie A. Elkin, 36, of Georgetown, fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class D felony.

Bradford Perkins, 59, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; tampering with physical evidence and first-degree wanton endangerment, Class D felonies; terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; alcohol intoxication, violation.

John Redmon, 50, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; alcohol intoxication, a violation.

• Christopher M. Cushingberry, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felonies; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jordan Wade McQuire, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony.

• James Matthew Ethington, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, Class A misdemeanors.

• Jami Carol Lewis, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, Class A misdemeanors; driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor;s possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, a violation.

• Daniel Frantz, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class C felony; driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia (Frantz), Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; first-degree persistent felony offender.

Troy Senn, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class C felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Andre Mitchell, 33, of Lexington, first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, Class D felonies; driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; speeding 15 mph over the limit, violation; first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Mark Anthony Evans, 50, of Springboro, Ohio, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree promoting contraband, Class D felonies.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription