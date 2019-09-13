The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Sheena Mae Baxter, 35, of Frankfort, nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
• John Eric Griffin, 32, of Frankfort, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Pamela R. Butcher, 35, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
• Lacrissa Nicole Jacobs, 25, of Frankfort, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and five counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Ashli M. Landrum, 40, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
• Ashley Bryant Buniff, 26, of Frankfort, four counts of making a false statement to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony.
• Ron Justice, 35, no hometown given, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Eve Ann Jones, 33, of Frankfort, making a false statement to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony.