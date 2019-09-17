Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
The following person was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury Tuesday:

Earl Steven Marcum, 29, of Winchester, second-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

