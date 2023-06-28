Three Franklin County residents accepted plea deals in Franklin Circuit Court on Wednesday:

Tabatha Wylie

Tabatha Wylie, 35, pleaded guilty to possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (older than 12 but younger than 18), a Class D felony, and possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (younger than 12), a Class C felony. She will serve five years on each charge to be served concurrently in the state penitentiary, be required to register as a sex offender, submit her DNA to the national database and will need to obtain a Certified Sexual Offender Pre-Sentence Evaluation (CSOPE) prior to her formal sentencing on Aug. 25.

Gregory Brewer

