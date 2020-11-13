The following people entered guilty pleas in Franklin Circuit Court on Friday:
• Katie Breedlove, 26, of Providence, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class C felony, amended to facilitation to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, sentenced to 12 months, ordered to cooperate with ongoing investigation and prosecution.
• Robert E. Holcomb, 45, of Shelbyville, theft of identity, a Class D felony, recommended four years; driving on a suspended operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor, recommended 90 days concurrent; failure to maintain insurance, a Class B misdemeanor, recommended 90 days concurrent; failure to produce insurance card, violation, dismissed first-degree persistent felony offender, dismissed; no or expired registration plate, violation, dismissed; speeding 17 mph over limit, violation, fined; failure to wear seat belt, violation, dismissed.
