The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
• James D. Hockensmith, 34, no hometown given, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony.
• Arthur Redford, 40, of Richmond, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, a Class C felony.
• Durant M. Randolph, 28, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking shoplifting ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.