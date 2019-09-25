The following people entered pleas in Franklin County Circuit Court on Sept. 20.
• Antonio Bolling, 40, pleaded not guilty to murder, a capital offense and Class A felony; first-degree possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; second-degree cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Austin W. Hollingsworth, 20, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an auto, more than $10,000 but less than $1 million, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Sheena Mae Baxter, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
• Earl Steven Marcum, 29, of Winchester, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.