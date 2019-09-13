The following people entered pleas in Franklin County Circuit Court on Sept. 6:
• Robert R. Callison, no age listed, of Boaz, Alabama, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; DUI, first offense, and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors; and reckless driving and improper parking/block traveled portion of highway, both violations.
• Randy Hazlett, 52, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, both Class B felonies, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8.
• Chris Purvis, 37, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, fourth or greater offense, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of an officer, theft of identity of another without consent and driving with a DUI suspended license, third offense, all Class D felonies; second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing police on foot and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, all Class A misdemeanors; license to be in possession, a Class B misdemeanor; no tail lamps, speeding 23 mph over posted limit, reckless driving and disregard a stop sign, all violations; and four counts second-degree persistent felony offender. He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16.
• David J. Hersh, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication by a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor.