The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
• Matthew Ringer, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in more than 5 pounds of marijuana, first offense, a Class C felony, and second-degree possession of anabolic steroids and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
• Durant M. Randolph, 28, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking shoplifting ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies, and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jamar E. Rancher, 27, of Versailles, pleaded not guilty to convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; fraudulent firearm transaction, a Class D felony; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Colton T. Riggs, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.