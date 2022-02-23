Franklin Circuit Court is now back in session.

Courthouse

According to Franklin Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman, Zoom links will no longer be given out and parties are expected to report to the courthouse on days when their cases are being heard.

Family Court with Judge Squire Williams will return to in-person on Monday, March 21 and District Court with Judges Kathy Mangeot and Chris Olds will resume in-person on Friday, April 1.

