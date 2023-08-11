Alex R. Howard, 31, Frankfort, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on six Class C felonies: three counts each of second-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years or younger. He will serve his time at a facility with a focus on drug treatment.
His co-defendant,Courtney Carpenter, was sentenced on June 9 to three years in prison, probated for two years for her role in the case.
According to court documents, in January 2022, Howard assaulted three children living in his home (who were 7, 5, and 3 years old at the time of the abuse) on multiple occasions, causing “serious physical injury with petechiae and bruising on their face and various parts of their bodies,” and that the abuse occurred “on a continuing course of conduct, constituting torture and cruel punishment.”
Serena Jasso, 24, Port St. Lucie, Florida, was sentenced to five years each on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony. The sentences, which were in alignment with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s deal, were ordered to be served concurrently, but were probated for five years (minus 106 days already served at Franklin County Regional Jail) on the condition that she not socialize with felons, be around firearms and that she complete probation in her state of residence.
$500 restitution ordered to be paid to the victim of her crime had previously been collected from her posted bond of $25,000.
“It’s generally not my practice to probate a defendant who fires a weapon at other people,” Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd told Jasso. “It appears that this was an outlier in terms of her past record and her record since then, but I can’t imagine what could possess someone to fire a weapon into another moving vehicle on an interstate highway.”
Jasso, accepted a plea deal from the Commonwealth in her case, which saw her originally charged with two counts of attempted murder after firing a weapon into the side of a pickup truck that contained a father and his small child near the Franklin-Shelby County line in 2021.
“I am going to sentence in accordance with the Commonwealth’s recommendation,” Shepherd said. “But Miss Jasso, you need to understand that you can’t have firearms. I don’t want you anywhere near a firearm, and I don’t want you running around with people who have firearms in their car. If there is even a hint of a violation, we will bring you back up to Kentucky and put you in prison.”
Lee Bradley Rarden, 36, Frankfort, was sentenced to a total of 10 years on multiple charges, including: two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of first-degree promoting contraband, one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), all Class D felonies. He was also charged with operating on a suspended license, a Class B misdemeanor, and an improper equipment violation.
His sentence was also probated five years on the condition that he remain in contact with his probation officer, complete inpatient drug treatment, and pass mandatory drug testing.
Rarden was arrested in September of 2022 after being pulled over by officers towing a trailer without operational brake lights, where it was discovered that he was driving on a suspended license, and a .22 caliber rifle was discovered in his vehicle after he authorized officers to search his vehicle. He had previously been convicted of a felony in 2014.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.