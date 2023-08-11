Alex R. Howard, 31, Frankfort, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on six Class C felonies: three counts each of second-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years or younger. He will serve his time at a facility with a focus on drug treatment.

His co-defendant, Courtney Carpenter, was sentenced on June 9 to three years in prison, probated for two years for her role in the case. 

