• Benjamin Cox, 37, was sentenced to five years in prison on concurrent sentences for trafficking in a controlled substance, second or subsequent offense (heroin) and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, both Class C felonies; first-degree promoting of contraband, a Class D felony, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. His sentences are set to run concurrently.
Cox was previously sentenced to three years in prison on other drug-related and persistent felony offender charges. This five year sentence is set to run consecutively to the three year sentence, for a total of eight years.
• William Blake Jackson, 37, was sentenced on one count each of first-degree sodomy (victim under 12 years of age) and first-degree rape (victim under 12 years of age), both Class A felonies. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently for a total of 30 years. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.
Jackson was convicted in May for sexually abusing his then-seven year-old foster daughter in 2020.
• Chad Tindall, 34, was sentenced to five years on one count each of third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine), both Class D felonies; one count of buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. His sentences were probated for five years on the condition that he complete a drug rehabilitation program.
Tindall was arrested along with Anthony Wideman in February after being caught on camera allegedly stealing a television from Sims Furniture (formerly Fitzpatrick’s Furniture) on Northgate Drive. Police later uncovered items stolen from a storage facility on Twilight Trail as well as Big O Tires on Louisville Road. At the time of their arrests, Wideman told Frankfort police that the stolen items were his, and that Tindall was only driving the UHaul truck they were using at the time of the arrest.
