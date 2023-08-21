• Benjamin Cox, 37, was sentenced to five years in prison on concurrent sentences for trafficking in a controlled substance, second or subsequent offense (heroin) and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, both Class C felonies; first-degree promoting of contraband, a Class D felony, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. His sentences are set to run concurrently. 

Cox was previously sentenced to three years in prison on other drug-related and persistent felony offender charges. This five year sentence is set to run consecutively to the three year sentence, for a total of eight years.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription