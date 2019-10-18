gavel.jpg

The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

Jazmine Larkin, 29, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years of probation for assault under extreme emotional disturbance, a Class D felony.

Mitchell Timothy Crockett, 23, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years' probation after previously pleading guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class A misdemeanors, and public intoxication by a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespassing, both Class B misdemeanors.

Kody A. Walker, 25, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years' probation for fourth-assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and three counts of violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., a Class B misdemeanor. 

Katherine D. Yarborough, 35, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years' probation after previously pleading guilty to enhanced first-degree possession of more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense, a Class B felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Teresa Buckner, 60, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years' probation after previously pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; and failure to wear seatbelt, a violation.

Eric Morrison, 48, of Frankfort, was scheduled to be sentenced after previously pleading guilty to first-degree possession of heroin, first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. However, due to his death, the charges were dropped.

