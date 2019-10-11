The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
• Zindell Remone Lindle, 38, of Louisville, was sentenced to five years' probation after previously pleading guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), both Class D felonies; speeding 25 mph and disregarding stop sign, both violations; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Kyle W. Sparks, 31, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years' probation after previously pleading guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, a Class D felony.
• Christopher Witcher, 44, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years' probation after previously pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in more than 4 grams of cocaine, second or greater offense, a Class C felony; trafficking in less than 8 ounces of marijuana, second or greater offense, first-degree possession of cocaine, third or greater offense, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (more than 20 tablets), second or greater offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense, all Class D felonies; and second-degree fleeing police on foot and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
• Ronald Pulliam, 53, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years' probation after previously pleading guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, third or greater offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense, both Class D felonies; third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (more than 20 tablets), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Brittany Holland, 31, no hometown given, was sentenced to two years' probation after previously pleading guilty to first-degree possession of opiates, first offense, a Class D felony, and third-degree possession of an unspecified drug and prescription not in original container, both Class A misdemeanors.
• Dylan Tincher, 20, of Frankfort, was sentenced to a five years' probation after previously pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), first offense, and third-degree trafficking in an unspecified drug (more than 120 units), first offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Joshua Sparks, 34, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years' probation for theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and 10 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, both Class D felonies.