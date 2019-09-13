gavel.jpg

The following people were sentenced in Franklin County Circuit Court Friday:

• Robert Wayne Grennell, 45, of Louisville, was sentenced to three years’ probation after previously pleading guilty to possession of heroin, first offense, and first-degree possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first offense, and failure to maintain insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and careless driving, failure to produce insurance card and no registration, all violations.

• Richard L. White, 36, of Winchester, was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), both Class D felonies; two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, third offense, and driving on DUI suspended license, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and reckless driving, a violation.

• Jerrimia Hazlett, 27, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years for first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, both Class B felonies, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.

• Haley Marie Bybee, 22, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation after previously pleading guilty to convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication by a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors.

• Ciji N. West, 32, of Frankfort, was sentenced to 90 days for violating probation.

• Clifton S. Rodgers, 50, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years’ probation for first-degree wanton endangerment of an officer, a Class D felony, and menacing, a Class B misdemeanor.

• Ashley Nichole Walters, 32, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation for third-degree assault on a corrections officer, a Class D felony.

• David Pena, 43, no hometown listed, was sentenced to five years’ probation for failure to comply with sex offender registration, second or greater offense.

Brian A. Martin, 47, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (aggravator), fourth or greater offense, a Class D felony.

