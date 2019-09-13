The following people were sentenced in Franklin County Circuit Court Friday:
• Robert Wayne Grennell, 45, of Louisville, was sentenced to three years’ probation after previously pleading guilty to possession of heroin, first offense, and first-degree possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first offense, and failure to maintain insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and careless driving, failure to produce insurance card and no registration, all violations.
• Richard L. White, 36, of Winchester, was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), both Class D felonies; two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, third offense, and driving on DUI suspended license, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and reckless driving, a violation.
• Jerrimia Hazlett, 27, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years for first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, both Class B felonies, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Haley Marie Bybee, 22, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation after previously pleading guilty to convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication by a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors.
• Ciji N. West, 32, of Frankfort, was sentenced to 90 days for violating probation.
• Clifton S. Rodgers, 50, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years’ probation for first-degree wanton endangerment of an officer, a Class D felony, and menacing, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Ashley Nichole Walters, 32, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation for third-degree assault on a corrections officer, a Class D felony.
• David Pena, 43, no hometown listed, was sentenced to five years’ probation for failure to comply with sex offender registration, second or greater offense.
• Brian A. Martin, 47, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (aggravator), fourth or greater offense, a Class D felony.