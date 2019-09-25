The following people were sentenced in Franklin County Circuit Court on Sept. 20.
• Steven L. Woods, 35, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years’ probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony.
• Shaun Jones, 40, of Frankfort, was given two years’ probation after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Mary Ruth Morrow, no age or hometown given, was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Brian Schoeneman, 40, of Frankfort, was sentenced to four years’ probation after previously pleading guilty to three charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony.
• Christopher Miller, 29, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation after previously pleading guilty to receiving a stolen firearm, a Class D felony.