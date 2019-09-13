The following people were sentenced in Franklin County Circuit Court on Sept. 6:
• Dontea M. Clay, 30, of Frankfort, was sentenced to eight years probated for five years after previously pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
• Robert S. Vandiver, 28, of Frankfort, was sentenced to 15 years for receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), convicted felon in possession of a handgun and enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, all Class C felonies; enhanced third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), all Class D felonies; and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting less than $500), a Class A misdemeanor.
• Steven Miller, 26, of Frankfort, was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree enhanced trafficking in fentanyl, first offense, and first-degree enhanced trafficking in more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense, both Class B felonies; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; third-degree enhanced trafficking in more than 20 units of Gabapentin, first offense, enhanced possession of marijuana, enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving a stolen firearm, all Class D felonies; and eight counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.