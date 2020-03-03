Handcuffs
The following people also pleaded guilty in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:

• Jordan Craig, 27, of Frankfort, fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended 12 months.

• Norman L. Tate Jr., 33, of Louisville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony, and terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended five years on the first charge and he must forfeit the weapon. On the second charge, the prosecution recommended 12 months to be served concurrent.

• Tiffany R. Odom, no age or hometown given, second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended 12 months.

Lisa Marie Moffett, no age or hometown given, theft by deception under $500, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended 12 months and she must pay restitution.

Ashley Dawn Evans, 44, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended 12 months.

Caleb Day, 20, of Frankfort, fraudulent firearm transaction, a Class D felony. The prosecution recommended five years.

• Dustin L. Hudson, 33, no hometown given, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. The prosecution recommended three years and he must pay restitution.

• David Thor Melanson Jr., 35, of Finchville, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. The prosecution recommended five years.

