The following people also pleaded guilty in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:
• Jordan Craig, 27, of Frankfort, fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended 12 months.
• Norman L. Tate Jr., 33, of Louisville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony, and terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended five years on the first charge and he must forfeit the weapon. On the second charge, the prosecution recommended 12 months to be served concurrent.
• Tiffany R. Odom, no age or hometown given, second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended 12 months.
• Lisa Marie Moffett, no age or hometown given, theft by deception under $500, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended 12 months and she must pay restitution.
• Ashley Dawn Evans, 44, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended 12 months.
• Caleb Day, 20, of Frankfort, fraudulent firearm transaction, a Class D felony. The prosecution recommended five years.
• Dustin L. Hudson, 33, no hometown given, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. The prosecution recommended three years and he must pay restitution.
• David Thor Melanson Jr., 35, of Finchville, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. The prosecution recommended five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.