The following people pleaded guilty in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:

James H. Hockensmith, no age or hometown given, receiving stolen property under $500. The prosecution recommended 12 months in jail and restitution.

• Robert Luttrell, 44, of Frankfort, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, the prosecution recommended two years concurrent; terroristic threatening, the prosecution recommended 12 months to be served concurrently. He is scheduled for sentencing on April 24.

• Austin W. Hollingsworth, 20, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking over $500, the prosecution recommended five years; and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, the prosecution recommended three years; receiving stolen property under $500, the prosecution recommended 12 months to be served concurrently; theft by unlawful taking from a motor vehicle more than $500, the prosecution recommended five years concurrent and restitution. He was sentenced to a total of 11 years.

• Jason C. Smith, 48, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $10,000. The prosecution recommended two years and restitution.

•  Forrest E. Metts, 36, of Frankfort, possession of a controlled substance, the prosecution recommended 12 months; possession of marijuana, recommended 30 days; possession of drug paraphernalia, the prosecution recommended 12 months.

