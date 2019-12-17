The following people were indicted Tuesday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Brian D. Harris, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third or greater offense, heroin) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third or greater offense, methamphetamine), both Class D felonies; second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), both Class B misdemeanors; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Samantha Cook, 35, of Lawrenceburg, receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony.
- Monte Wilson, 26, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, one count of theft of identity without consent and first-degree fleeing or eluding police (on foot), all Class D felonies; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and five counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Trystan Silver, 18, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age, a Class C felony.
- Mandi Sue Grooms, 39, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.
- Erick Stephen Fields, 39, of Lexington, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.