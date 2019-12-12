The following people were indicted in Franklin County Circuit Court on Wednesday:
- James T. Richardson Jr., 44, no hometown given, second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Tonya G. Griffin, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), a Class D felony; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication (excluding alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.
- Gideon L. Clarkson, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury) and third-degree terroristic threatening, both Class A misdemeanors.
- Terry James Scruggs, 29, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Brandon Russell, 26, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), a Class A misdemeanor.
- William Woods, 33, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, opiates), a Class D felony, and buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Connie Wayne Best, 26, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Brandon Russell and Anna Jarrell, both 26 and of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
- Paul Rearden, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree fleeing or eluding police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), all Class D felonies; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree fleeing or eluding police (on foot), all Class A misdemeanors; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Bobby Allen Hyatt Jr., 45, of Lawrenceburg, third-degree enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than 20 dose units of Gabapentin, a seizure medication), a Class D felony.
- Jamesha Hickman, 26, and Jermisha Robbins, 25, both of Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000), a Class D felony.