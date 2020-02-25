Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
A Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury returned the following indictments Tuesday:

Scentaway Robinson, 46, of Frankfort, making false statement or misrepresentation to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony.

Michael Powell, 49, of Frankfort, two counts of making false statement or misrepresentation to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony.

Tabitha Denise Hall, 40, of Shepherdsville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanors; and one headlight, a violation.

Shawn Daniel Miller, 43, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class B felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and enhanced possession of marijuana, Class D felonies.

Charles William Singer II, 34, of Eloy, Arizona, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony, and improper display of registration plate, a violation.

Michael L. Harrod, 66, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by unlawful taking more than $500, Class D felonies.

Dontea M. Clay, 31, of Frankfort, first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felonies; operating on a suspended operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Jennifer Allison Haye, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

• James Bruce Stratton, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree bail jumping, a Class D felony.

• Robert D. Judkins Jr., 26, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class B felonies; enhanced possession of marijuana and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, Class D felonies; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

