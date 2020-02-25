A Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury returned the following indictments Tuesday:
• Scentaway Robinson, 46, of Frankfort, making false statement or misrepresentation to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony.
• Michael Powell, 49, of Frankfort, two counts of making false statement or misrepresentation to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony.
• Tabitha Denise Hall, 40, of Shepherdsville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanors; and one headlight, a violation.
• Shawn Daniel Miller, 43, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class B felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and enhanced possession of marijuana, Class D felonies.
• Charles William Singer II, 34, of Eloy, Arizona, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony, and improper display of registration plate, a violation.
• Michael L. Harrod, 66, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by unlawful taking more than $500, Class D felonies.
• Dontea M. Clay, 31, of Frankfort, first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felonies; operating on a suspended operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jennifer Allison Haye, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• James Bruce Stratton, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree bail jumping, a Class D felony.
• Robert D. Judkins Jr., 26, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Class B felonies; enhanced possession of marijuana and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, Class D felonies; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.