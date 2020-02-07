The following people were indicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury this week:
- Terrance N. Sharp, 33, of Frankfort, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, second or greater offense), a Class D felony, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Ashley Nicole Newton, 36, of Shelbyville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), a Class B misdemeanor.
- Mary D. Dean, 34, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking/disposition (between $500 and $10,000), a Class D felony.
- Joshua Eugene Carpenter, 39, of Georgetown, possession of a handgun by convicted felon and first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (heroin, third or greater offense), both Class C felonies; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), buying/possessing enhanced drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (aggravator, fourth or greater offense), all Class D felonies; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; no operators/moped license, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving violation.
- Benjamin T. Cox, 33, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies, and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Theodrick Christopher Tillman, 29, of Frankfort, two counts of third-degree assault on a corrections officer, a Class D felony; third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and third-degree criminal mischief, all Class B misdemeanors; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense), a violation; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Avery Michael Logan, 25, no hometown given, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin, first offense), a Class C felony; theft of identity of another without consent, a Class D felony; and loitering, a violation.
- Donald Swanagan, 59, of Frankfort, second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony.
- Lesley Asher Wade, 44, of Frankfort, nine counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns of failure to pay tax, a Class D felony.
- Joshua Moore, 43, of Frankfort, 62 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and 62 counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, both Class D felonies, and 124 counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Michael Scott Phillips, 20, of Frankfort, two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, a Class C felony; 17 counts of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, 11 counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, four counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, all Class D felonies; and nine counts of distribution of obscene matter, a Class B misdemeanor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.