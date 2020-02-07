The following people were indicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury this week:

  • Terrance N. Sharp, 33, of Frankfort, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, second or greater offense), a Class D felony, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
  • Ashley Nicole Newton, 36, of Shelbyville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), a Class B misdemeanor.
  • Mary D. Dean, 34, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking/disposition (between $500 and $10,000), a Class D felony.
  • Joshua Eugene Carpenter, 39, of Georgetown, possession of a handgun by convicted felon and first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (heroin, third or greater offense), both Class C felonies; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), buying/possessing enhanced drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (aggravator, fourth or greater offense), all Class D felonies; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; no operators/moped license, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving violation.
  • Benjamin T. Cox, 33, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies, and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Theodrick Christopher Tillman, 29, of Frankfort, two counts of third-degree assault on a corrections officer, a Class D felony; third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and third-degree criminal mischief, all Class B misdemeanors; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense), a violation; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Avery Michael Logan, 25, no hometown given, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin, first offense), a Class C felony; theft of identity of another without consent, a Class D felony; and loitering, a violation.
  • Donald Swanagan, 59, of Frankfort, second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony.
  • Lesley Asher Wade, 44, of Frankfort, nine counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns of failure to pay tax, a Class D felony.
  • Joshua Moore, 43, of Frankfort, 62 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and 62 counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, both Class D felonies, and 124 counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Michael Scott Phillips, 20, of Frankfort, two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, a Class C felony; 17 counts of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, 11 counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, four counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, all Class D felonies; and nine counts of distribution of obscene matter, a Class B misdemeanor.

