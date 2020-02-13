The following people were indicted Tuesday by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury:

  • Joshua Moore, 43, of Frankfort, third-degree use of a weapon of mass destruction, a Class C felony; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), both Class D felonies; buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Jeffrey D. Calison, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), a Class D felony.
  • Geoffrey Darrell Brown Roberts, 25, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than two grams of methamphetamine, first offense), a Class B felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; and buying/possessing enhanced drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
  • Tony Angelo Montgomery III, 22, of Lithonia, Georgia, first-degree enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than two grams of methamphetamine, first offense), a Class B felony, and buying/possessing enhanced drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
  • Sasha Renee Sizemore, 27, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), a Class D felony, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), both Class A misdemeanors.
  • Sydney Turner, 21, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), a Class D felony; buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
  • Dylan Tincher, 21, of Frankfort, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces and less than 5 pounds, second or greater offense), a Class B felony; third-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 dose units of Xanax, second or greater offense), a Class C felony; and buying/possessing enhanced drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both Class D felonies.
  • Cheryl Lynn Justice, 47, of Louisville, theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000, a Class C felony, and two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500, a Class D felony.
  • Carrie A. Tabor, 47, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking/disposition (all others $500 or more but under $10,000), a Class D felony.
  • Brent A. Wainscott, 47, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, second or greater offense) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, (heroin, second or greater offense), both Class B felonies; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), a Class D felony; buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, both Class B misdemeanors, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Jennifer A. Alleman, 31, of Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), a Class D felony, and third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription