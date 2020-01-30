The following people were indicted Tuesday by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury:

  • Hunter Eugene Coubert, 18, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking ($500 to $10,000), a Class D felony; no operators/moped license, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt, both violations.
  • Michael Anthony Stewart Jr., 32, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (heroin, second or greater offense) and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, second or greater offense), both Class B felonies; second-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 10 dose units of ecstasy, second or greater offense), a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, first offense), a Class D felony; and buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
  • Quinntayvia L. Smith, 18, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), a Class C felony, and buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
  • Austin Taylor Bridgeman, 24, Hunter Eugene Coubert, 18, and David T. Page, 45, all of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking ($500 to $10,000), a Class D felony.
  • Angel Love Church-Sewell, 40, of Frankfort, second-degree escape, a Class D felony, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class A misdemeanor.
  • Connie Smith Murphy, 46, of Frankfort, second-degree forgery and misuse of electronic information (automatic banking fund), both Class D felonies, and three counts of theft by deception under $500, a Class B misdemeanor.
  • Benjamin Allen Ray, 42, of Louisville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
  • Justin M. Reed, 29, of Smithfield, theft by unlawful taking/disposition (all others $500 or more, but under $10,000), a Class D felony.
  • Tammy M. Poole, 32, of Lawrenceburg, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies.

