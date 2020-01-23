The following people were indicted Tuesday by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury:
- Christopher R. Mitchell, 36, of Frankfort, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (aggravator, fourth or greater offense), a Class D felony.
- Clifford Lee West Jr., 52, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and retaliating against a participant in the legal process, both Class D felonies; resisting arrest and third-degree terroristic threatening, both Class A misdemeanors; and menacing, a Class B misdemeanor.
- Raymond Bush, 62, of Frankfort, enhanced trafficking of marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), a Class C felony, and buying/possessing enhanced drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
- Amy C. Hollon, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, third or greater offense), a Class D felony, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense), a Class A misdemeanor.
- Joseph W. Walker, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense), a Class D felony, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Eugene Biggs, 64, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony, and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies.
- Mark A. Holbert Jr., 23, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Keena Turner, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), both Class D felonies; license to be in possession and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors; disregarding stop sign, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, failure to wear seatbelts, all violations; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Dustin Hudson, 33, of Frankfort, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, third or greater offense in five years), a Class D felony.