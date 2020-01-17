The following people were indicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
- Martynez Kenneth Oden, 23, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 4 grams of cocaine, first offense), a Class C felony.
- Robin Kuhn, 57, of Frankfort, trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), a Class D felony; third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (greater than 20 but less than 120 dose units of Xanax, first offense); and buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
- Demarcus Bailey, 23, of Eminence, and Jessica Barbour, 33, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
- Kayla Hortenbury, 20, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
- Javier Quintana, 20, of Frankfort, trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), a Class D felony.
- James Aaron Clark, 39, of Georgetown, third-degree assault (inmate assault on a corrections officer), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Michael Wayne Miller, 29, of Florence, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Kenneth Tyler Wright, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Justin A. Whitt, 55, of Frankfort, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, a Class C felony, and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Norman L. Tate Jr., 33, of Louisville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, a Class C felony, and third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Lacie Cleveland, 22, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony.
- Darlene Latisha Applewhite, 32, of Radcliff, theft of motor vehicle registration plate, a Class D felony; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; failure to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation and possession of marijuana, all Class B misdemeanors; and improper registration plate, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt, all violations.