Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
Buy Now

The following people were indicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

  • Martynez Kenneth Oden, 23, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 4 grams of cocaine, first offense), a Class C felony.
  • Robin Kuhn, 57, of Frankfort, trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), a Class D felony; third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (greater than 20 but less than 120 dose units of Xanax, first offense); and buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
  • Demarcus Bailey, 23, of Eminence, and Jessica Barbour, 33, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.
  • Kayla Hortenbury, 20, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
  • Javier Quintana, 20, of Frankfort, trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), a Class D felony.
  • James Aaron Clark, 39, of Georgetown, third-degree assault (inmate assault on a corrections officer), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Michael Wayne Miller, 29, of Florence, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Kenneth Tyler Wright, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Justin A. Whitt, 55, of Frankfort, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, a Class C felony, and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Norman L. Tate Jr., 33, of Louisville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, a Class C felony, and third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor.
  • Lacie Cleveland, 22, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony.
  • Darlene Latisha Applewhite, 32, of Radcliff, theft of motor vehicle registration plate, a Class D felony; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; failure to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation and possession of marijuana, all Class B misdemeanors; and improper registration plate, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt, all violations.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription