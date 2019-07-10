The following people were indicted Tuesday by Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury:
- Troy Franklin Holt, 56, of Lawrenceburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, more than $500 but less than $10,000, a Class D felony.
- Jamar E. Rancher, 28, of Versailles, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; receiving a stolen firearm and enhance possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Robert W. Holt, 25, of Lawrenceburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile, more than $10,000 but less than $1 million, a Class C felony; driving with a DUI suspended license, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Kyira J. Glover, 27, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; receiving a stolen firearm, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Heather Russelburg, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Jeffery T. Burrell, 40, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.