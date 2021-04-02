Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury Tuesday:

Samuel R. Payne, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class C felony, and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, a Class A misdemeanor.

Stefan L. Harris, 41, of Frankfort, criminal attempted murder of a police officer, a Class B felony; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class C felonies; third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property (firearm), all Class D felonies; first-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first offense, resisting arrest and first-degree disorderly conduct, all Class A misdemeanors; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and seven counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Charles Ballinger, 56, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class B felony; first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.

