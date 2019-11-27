The following people were indicted Tuesday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Stephen Baker, 60, hometown not given, receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony.
- Jessica Graves, 45, of Owenton, and Emily Jade Mumpower, 23, and Cody Cheyenne McCarter, 26, both of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), a Class C felony.
- Whitney Clemons, 32, and Shala Monique Bradford, 27, both of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than 4 grams of cocaine), a Class D felony.
- Michael Paul Sullivan, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (second or greater offense, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), a Class B felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Sherry A. Reyes, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Robert D. Judkins Jr., 26, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in controlled substance (first offense, heroin), a Class B felony; enhanced possession of marijuana and buying and possessing of enhanced drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Shawn L. Anderson, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than 10 dose units of opiates), a Class B felony, and enhanced possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property (firearm), both Class D felonies.
- Denzel Lee Vance, 21, of Frankfort, trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, second or greater offense), a Class C felony; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Viktoria O. Gravitt, 19, of Frankfort, trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), a Class D felony, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Lorenzo E. Wilson, 30, and Shabreesha L. Edwards, 31, both of Frankfort, enhanced trafficking of marijuana (first offense, less than 8 ounces), buying or possessing enhanced drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property (firearm), all Class D felonies.
- John Nelson Shramm Jr., 47, of Frankfort, theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Scott Patton, age not given, of Frankfort, theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000, a Class C felony.
- Brian Keith Harris, 34, of Lexington, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Cameron M. Bowen, 18, of Frankfort, and Dustin L. Hudson, 33, no hometown given, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony.
- Desaud Brentze Gilkey, 25, of Georgetown, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, less than 120 dose units of Xanax), a Class D felony, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), a Class B misdemeanor.