The following people were indicted in Franklin County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
- Mary Downey, no age given, of Frankfort, three counts of theft by deception (including cold checks under $10,000), a Class D felony.
- Jonathan W. Martin, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree assault, a Class B felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Jane W. Meek, 58, of Lexington, theft by deception ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony.
- Justin Cromer, 28, of East Saint Louis, Illinois, capital murder, a Class A felony.
- Shelby Katherine Wilson, 29, Pleasureville, six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and six counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Michael Carey Shelton, 29, Lexington, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, both Class D felonies; two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first-offense, aggravator), both Class B misdemeanors; reckless driving and possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, both violations; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Trenton Dakota Davis, 19, of Frankfort, trafficking marijuana (first-offense, less than 5 pounds), a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first-offense), a Class D felony; buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first-offense, aggravator), a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belts violation.
- Delfon Lamont Porter, 40, of Louisville, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, both Class D felonies; speeding over 26 mph over the speed limit and reckless driving, both violations; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.