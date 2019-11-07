The following people were indicted Tuesday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Stephen Hudson, 35, of Versailles, driving DUI with a suspended license (second-offense within 5 years, aggravator) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (fourth or greater offense, aggravator), both Class D felonies; endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class A misdemeanors; headlight violation; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Junisha Lowery Callis, 45, of Lawrenceburg, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or assistance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (third-offense, aggravator), both Class A misdemeanors; failure to produce an insurance card violation; and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first-offense), a Class B misdemeanor.
- Brandon L. Wright, 32, of Georgetown, receiving stolen property (under $10,000), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Darlene Pettibone, 64, of Frankfort, knowingly exploiting an adult (over $300) and fraudulent use of a credit card ($10,000 or more), both Class C felonies, and theft of identity of another without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card (under $10,000), both Class D felonies.
- Kristara Bell Amey, 34, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking/dispersion (all others $500 or more but under $10,000), a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Christina A. Wood, 32, of Pleasureville, theft by unlawful taking/dispersion (all others $500 or more but under $10,000), theft of prescription blank for a controlled substance (first-offense) and second-degree forgery, all Class D felonies; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Joshua L. Griffin, 31, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third or greater offense, heroin), a Class D felony, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Brandy L. Samoisette and Nicholas Lee Merideth, both 39, both of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
- Gregg W. Blakeley, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony, and second-degree sodomy, a Class C felony.
- Matthew A. Suter, 29, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony; theft by unlawful taking or disposition (all others under $500), a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.