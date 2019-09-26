The following people were indicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Joshua A. Nicholas, 33, of Walton, promoting human trafficking (victim under 18 years of age), a Class C felony, and five counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony.
• Diyon Q. Mapp, 18, of Frankfort, first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but less than $10,000, both Class D felonies.
• Daniel Griffith, 22, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) and theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building less than $500, Class A misdemeanors; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Kristopher M. Benton, 34, of Kenova, West Virginia, importing heroin, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs with 0.08 aggravator, first offense, and operating a vehicle with expired operators license, Class B misdemeanors; and no or expired registration plates, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate, and failure to produce insurance card, all violations.
• John Carlos Lewis, 32, of Bardstown, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Dionte J. Reliford, 30, of Louisville, receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony, and speeding 18 mph over limit, a violation.