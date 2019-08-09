The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Kyle W. Sparks, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, a Class D felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.
- Brittany Holland, 31, no hometown given, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of opiates, first offense, a Class D felony, and third-degree possession of an unspecified drug and prescription not in original container, both Class A misdemeanors. She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.
- Dylan Tincher, 20, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), first offense, and third-degree trafficking in an unspecified drug (more than 120 units), first offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.
- Ronald Pulliam, 53, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, third or greater offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense, both Class D felonies; third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (more than 20 tablets), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.
- Richard L. Tracy, 39, of Frankfort, third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property valued under $10,000, first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of methamphetamine, all Class D felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.