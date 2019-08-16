The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- John Madden Jr., 46, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, and first-degree possession of heroin, first offense, both Class D felonies, and drug paraphernalia possession, a Class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
- Katherine D. Yarborough, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to enhanced first-degree possession of more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense, a Class B felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; and second-degree persistent felony offender. She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
- Patty Hose, 26, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of a forged instrument and first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication by a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor. She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
- Mitchell Timothy Crockett, 23, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class A misdemeanors, and public intoxication by a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespassing, both Class B misdemeanors. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
- Teresa Buckner, 60, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; and failure to wear seatbelt, a violation. She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
- Melissa Ballinger, 45, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of heroin, second offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
- Eric Morrison, 48, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of heroin, first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
- Christopher Witcher, 44, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in more than 4 grams of cocaine, second or greater offense, a Class C felony; trafficking in less than 8 ounces of marijuana, second or greater offense, first-degree possession of cocaine, third or greater offense, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (more than 20 tablets), second or greater offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense, all Class D felonies, and second-degree fleeing police on foot and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
- Anthony Wayne French, Jr., 31, no hometown given, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (equal to or more than 2 grams), second or greater offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of oxycodone, second offense, and first-degree possession of lortab, second offense, both Class D felonies; second-degree possession of suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and inadequate muffler silencer, a violation. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.
- • William D. Courtney, 55, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing police on foot and driving on a DUI suspended license, all Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana and failure to maintain insurance, both Class B misdemeanors. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.