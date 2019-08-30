The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Christopher R. Fulks, 34, of Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), first offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25.
- Austin Williamson, no age or hometown given, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1.
- Edward Lee Gravely, 37, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault by an inmate on a corrections officer, a Class D felony, and third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1.
- Christopher Miller, 29, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to receiving a stolen firearm, a Class D felony. He is scheduled to be Nov. 1.