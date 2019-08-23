Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
Buy Now

The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • Kellie Shouse, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (more than 2 grams), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of heroin, first offense, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25.
  • Mark Edward Moore, 50, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of fentanyl, first offense, a Class D felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription