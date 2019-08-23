The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Kellie Shouse, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (more than 2 grams), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of heroin, first offense, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25.
- Mark Edward Moore, 50, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of fentanyl, first offense, a Class D felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25.